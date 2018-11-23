SA-founded Libryo scoops UK legal-tech award

South African-founded legal-tech company Libryo has walked away with the runner-up position at the British Legal Technology Awards, in the New IT Product of the Year category.

The British Legal Technology Awards is an annual celebration of excellence in Legal Technology, IT security, Leadership and Innovation within the European and UK legal sector. Individuals, teams and suppliers who are transforming the future of legal services were handed awards at a ceremony which took place in London.

The awards comprised 12 categories with a Winner and Runner-Up named in each. A 19-strong judging panel with over 150 years’ collective experience in legal technology and technology markets assessed finalists on the following criteria:

* Innovative new products and solutions, launched in the legal sector during the past 12 months, by start-ups and established vendors.

* Products and solutions which deliver vision, differentiation, practicality and importance to the sector.

In the New IT Product of the Year category, Libryo was nominated alongside iManage, Consilio, ThoughtRiver and NetDocuments. iManage (AI-powered document management company) was named as the overall category winner, with Libryo Runner-Up.

“As a young, customer-centric legal solution, Libryo is honored to be recognized as Runner-Up in this year’s BLTA New IT product of the year category,” says Malcolm Gray, chief financial officer and co-founder of Libryo. “This award recognises Libryo’s vision of entirely changing the way people interact with law today and into the future. It’s also strong confirmation that our product is having a real, practical impact.”

Co-founded by three South African entrepreneurs, The Libryo Platform was released in September 2016 and is currently used by legal and compliance departments representing a broad range of industries from oil and gas, energy, pharmaceuticals to financial services. L

ibryo has a strong presence in Africa and is available to customers in countries throughout Sub-Saharan, Central and North Africa. In addition, Libryo is available in India, Australia, Ireland, Germany and the UK, with an increasing footprint in North America, and Europe.