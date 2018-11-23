Taking the puzzle out of GRC

The risk management industry celebrated leaders and innovation in the sector at a gala dinner earlier in November.

Coming out tops for the outstanding work it has carried out in risk management, was Guideline BizTech for its innovative ‘RUBiQ GRC Knowledge Community’, winning the Industry Initiative Award for Risk Management System Provider for 2018.

Conceptualised by Guideline’s executive director Nicky Downing, the cloud-based smart technology platform is an affordable solution to small and mid-size businesses, as well as large Tier 1 corporations, in meeting the rigorous challenges related to Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC). It brings together an expert subject-matter advisory community built into cutting-edge technology to service all manner of clients in dealing with the onerous task of ongoing business compliance.

“RUBiQ is a true milestone in the future vision of Artificial Intelligence-enabled, on-demand GRC Platforms. We have created a live platform that is available to any company, in any industry, anywhere in the world – giving immediate, when-needed, access to critical GRC advisory, and good GRC practice, through intuitive smart tools that guide users through the critical activities of GRC within any business. Importantly, these are also easily and affordably accessed,” explains Downing. “We are extremely grateful to have been acknowledged by our peers for the work that has gone into creating this platform and for the impact it can have.”

Businesses the world over now operate in a data-intensive, technology-driven, always-on world. Taking cognisance of this, RUBiQ incorporates leading modern technology enablement through a live chat service with Help BOTs – with an underlying architecture that will enable a full Machine Learning Artificial Intelligence layer in the months to come.

Currently, experts are on hand, and accessible through the platform, to answer the myriad questions aimed at understanding and implementing the necessary GRC requirements for delivering good business in South Africa.

Downing adds: “It’s not just about good technology or good advisory, it’s about, bringing both advisory and technology together enabling, knowledge sharing and integrated collaboration in a smart, effective way – and this what the RUBiQ GRC Knowledge Community Platform initiative is all about.”

Speaking on behalf of the Institute of Risk Management South Africa, Christopher Palm says: “In short, RUBiQ addresses the growing challenges in a business environment where the paradigms are forever shifting. Acknowledging Nicky and her team at Guideline BizTech with this industry award, for their pioneering spirit and drive in enabling outcomes and not only delivering technology, reflects the value proposition expected from risk management information systems of the future.”