Is anxious the new normal?

Generation Z is the most anxious to date, with the vast majority of young people admitting they are worried about something in their lives – and the majority do not seek professional advice to help them cope with it.

A new Kaspersky Lab report shows that, with their world dominated by online news and social media, nearly half of Generation Z (young people aged between 13 and 23) feel more anxious about their appearance than about their career prospects, money, terrorism and being bullied.

The study reveals that these anxious feelings, or worries, can impact young people’s behaviour, including how they approach social media. For example, it is quite common for Generation Z to create a more manufactured, or perfect, perception of how they look.

Most young people also spend up to half an hour editing their images or videos ahead of posting them on social media platforms, in order to create a flawless image.

It was also found that girls are more insecure than boys, as they feel much more anxious about their appearance than their male counterparts.

Nearly double the number of female Gen Z-ers, when compared to male Gen Z-ers, also admit to changing their eating habits (such as overeating or refraining from eating) because of appearance-related anxieties. Body improvement and fitness content on social media makes young women feel worse than young men, and females have admitted to skipping a social event in the past year due to social anxiety.

The study suggests that Generation Z does not seek help on what to do when they are feeling anxious. The majority of young people do not visit a doctor for advice on how to cope with their anxieties. So, while many young people are struggling, they are not sure about how to deal with their feelings.

Kaspersky Lab has joined forces with The Mix, a digital youth charity supporting people under the age of 25, to launch a new campaign to help turn Generation Z insecurities into securities.

The campaign – #AndOwningIt – aims to help young people lead happier lives by empowering them to embrace the very things that make them feel insecure and allowing them to realise these insecurities are not barriers to happiness. Why? Because the first step to turning an insecurity into a strength is owning it.

Chris Martin, CEO of The Mix, says: “Across the world there are global issues which all Gen Z citizens face but there is still a stigma surrounding how they share their feelings and talking openly about mental health. Feeling anxious or worried can become very isolating for young people – but the truth is that there are many who struggle with how they feel, and things do get better.

“Our new campaign will help young people show others that they are not held back by any of their insecurities and the often hostile atmosphere of social media does not have to impact them. We are delighted to join forces with Kaspersky Lab and continue our important work of helping Generation Z open up about their mental health and empowering them to flourish. We’re calling for everyone to own the aspect of their lives that others may criticise, or they are worried about, to prove there are no boundaries in becoming confident and successful.”

Ilijana Vavan, MD: Europe, at Kaspersky Lab, comments: “For many years, Kaspersky Lab has helped families and businesses fight online insecurity and remain protected from cyberthreats. Now we want to help young people around the globe turn their insecurities into securities and overcome their real-life anxieties, as they try to prosper in a digital age that no other generation has faced before. They fear they won’t be able to be successful and happy due to circumstances that are both in and out of their control. This campaign is to help Generation Z realise they only create these barriers inside themselves and it’s in their own hands to get past these insecurities and own them.”