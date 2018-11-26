Tarsus On Demand, iConnect SA offer Office 365 solution

Cloud and solutions provider iConnect is partnering with Tarsus On Demand to offer bundled connectivity and Microsoft cloud solutions to South African organisations.

These offerings will enable businesses to acquire their productivity and connectivity solutions from a single provider.

Tarsus On Demand provides support, financial backing, and an automation and billing platform to resellers and other partners that wish to accelerate their entry to the cloud. iConnect will leverage Tarsus On Demand’s capabilities and infrastructure to extend its reach into the Microsoft cloud.

Initially, iConnect will offer bundled connectivity and Office 365 solutions designed for companies ranging from small businesses to mid-sized enterprises. These bundles will be tailored to the needs of top management, middle management and the rest of the workforce.

In addition to offering the bundled solutions directly to its clients, iConnect will enable its fast-growing base of resellers to sell the bundles on to their clients. This will give the end-customer a single point of contact for billing, consulting and support across connectivity, telephony and collaboration software. Customers will be able to pay their Office 365 monthly subscription fee along with their connectivity bill.

Kathryn Tindale, sales director at Tarsus On Demand, says: “With more than 20 000 customers, iConnect is one of the leading providers of telecoms solutions to the South African business sector. This partnership gives us reach into a significant customer base as part of a complete, seamless solution for small and medium businesses looking to adopt mobile tools for collaboration.”

Warren Ansell, chief sales officer at iConnect, comments: “Adding the Tarsus On Demand Office 365 solution to our portfolio brings us closer to our vision of offering our customers an end-to-end cloud and connectivity solution. It will enable us to capture greater wallet share and to offer more value to our clients by helping them to streamline IT and successfully migrating their productivity and collaboration tools to the cloud.”

In future, iConnect will look to offer other Microsoft Azure solutions from Tarsus On Demand as part of its solution set. “With its automated provisioning tools and portal, Tarsus On Demand is making it easy for us to enter this market and serve our clients with customised Microsoft solutions,” says Ansell. “This enables us to be the trusted partner for our clients in their journey to the cloud.”