Angular Developer – Woodstock, Cape Town

Angular Developer

Job Title – Angular Developer

Job Type – Permanent

Location: Woodstock, Cape Town

About The Client:

If you need a role with more growth, direction and opportunities – this company will provide just that and the chance for you to work with avionics! My client create positive change in the future through the power of technology and prediction. The role is in the Aviation industry and you will be working amongst the world’s leading consumer-focused brands alongside the most talented developers around. In this position you will be able to make an impact on the company and take up projects internationally (and even attend international training events)

They offer:

-Clear progression so you can move up the career ladder smoothly

-Global travel opportunities

-2 days working from home

-Constant rotation around different projects

-Cutting edge technologies (always the latest)

-No dress code

-Flexi-hours

-Mac Notebooks

-Beers and Takeaways on a Friday

Requirements:

Angular 2 and above

TyepScript

HTML & CSS

Less or SASS

If you love planes and coding then this opportunity is for you! This is a chance for you to work with some of the most innovative and ambitious developers ever 🙂

Send your CV to (email address) and i’ll give you a call to go through the opportunity further

Pearson Frank International is the leading Java recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.

Learn more/Apply for this position