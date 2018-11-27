Frogfoot FTTH to connect 14 000 more homes

Vox subsidiary Frogfoot Networks is on track to bring fibre to the home (FTTH) to an additional 14 000 homes in the Southern Peninsula, Western Cape by April 2019.

“In 2016 we embarked on an aggressive FTTH expansion programme and we have already passed over 30 000 homes to date of which 20 000 are in the Western Cape,” says Shane Chorley, head of sales at Frogfoot.

The additional rollout over the next five months will take place in Fish Hoek, Capri, Glencairn, Kommetjie, Lakeside, Muizenberg, Noordhoek, San Michel, Simon’s Town, Sun Valley and Sunnydale.

“There is an insatiable demand for fibre and we only see this trend accelerating. This technology shift from ADSL to fibre is similar to the transition from fixed telephone lines to mobile phones. As technology advances are made, and new solutions that will change lives become available, consumer adoption follows,” adds Chorley.

High-speed, reliable connectivity, like that offered by fibre, is shifting traditional content consumption habits, which are increasingly becoming push- based. Modern households now consume video-on-demand services such as Netflix and Showmax, subscribe to YouTube channels and use the internet on a daily basis whether it is to stay up to date with the latest news, for homework purposes or entertainment.

“As a result of this growing demand for seamless connectivity, we see significant growth potential in the FTTH sector,” Chorley adds. “Our commitment is to connect 150 000 homes nationally by the end of 2019.”