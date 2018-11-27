HR, legal lag in digital transformation

Departmental silos within organisations continue to create major barriers to enterprise-wide digital transformation.

This is one of the finding from a global survey, Leading Transformation: Shaping the C-Suite for Business 4.0 Innovation, by the Association of Executive Search and Leadership Consultants (AESC).

The survey respondents, all executive search and leadership consultants who advise organisations of all sizes and across industries, ranked human resources and legal departments the least advanced in their digital transformations, while marketing and technology departments were ranked the most digitally advanced within organisations.

The findings do not vary significantly by geographic region with human resources and legal teams ranking at the bottom across all major geographies.

The survey also revealed the top five obstacles preventing organizations from achieving enterprise-wide digital transformation, including:

* Legacy approaches;

* Lack of talent;

* Lack of investment;

* Resistance to change; and

* Lack of clear definition.

As the rate of Industry 4.0 technologies from artificial intelligence (AI) to robotic process automation (RPA) continues to rapidly advance, it is important business leaders understand how to best leverage emerging technologies for competitive industry advantage and the leadership required to foster cultures of innovation.

The AESC study also reveals top challenges to achieving innovation, the attributes of leaders who can inspire innovation, the C-suite roles that must change the most in the new global business environment and how to build an executive talent strategy for Business 4.0 innovation.