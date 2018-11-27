Samsung joins AI consortium

Samsung has joined the Partnership on Artificial Intelligence to Benefit People and Society (PAI), to develop safe and reliable artificial intelligence (AI) services and products.

Founded in 2016, PAI is a technology industry consortium that conducts research and discussion, shares insights, provides thought leadership, identifies new areas for AI application, and creates informational materials to advance the understanding of AI technologies.

The organisation currently has more than 70 partners, including major global companies and human rights groups specialising in AI.

Acknowledging the rapid development and aiming to positively impact the future of AI technologies, Samsung joined PAI to shape the direction of AI development along with global member companies. As a member of PAI, Samsung will join one of its working groups, Collaboration Between People and AI Systems and research possible collaboration between humans and AI. The company also plans to participate in research on topics including safety, transparency and the social and economic impacts of AI.

“Samsung is dedicated to producing AI products and services that are reliable and safe for people and beneficial to society,” says Cambridge Mokanyane, chief marketing officer at Samsung South Africa. “As a member of the PAI, Samsung will strive to facilitate ongoing progress of artificial intelligence and develop best practices on AI technologies.”

Samsung now has a network of seven global AI centres in Seoul, Silicon Valley, New York, Cambridge, Moscow, Toronto and Montreal.