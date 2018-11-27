Software Engineer (Android)

Do you love mobile development? Then we are looking for all Software Engineers – (Android)Job & Company Description:A leading South African online retailer is looking for a highly talented Mobile Developers to join our team in Cape Town. They are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company that is looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join them.You will help design, develop and refine new features, locate and resolve bugs and crashes, brainstorm new ideas and concepts and work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation. Education:

3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)

At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android (preferably using Android Studio)

Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals

Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles

Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.

Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)

Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)

Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail

Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.

Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium

Any iOS native development experience

