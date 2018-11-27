Software Engineer (Platform & DevOps) (Job-67)

Software Engineer (Platform & DevOps)

Stellenbosch

We are a leading South African online retailer, is looking for highly talented Software Development Engineers to join our team in Cape Town.

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people to join us. We offer market-related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

We seek to employ Exceptional Minds, people who are:

– Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute;

– Analytical, able to use data to make decisions.

– Letting data decide but not consume;

– Competitive. Although innovation is important, GREAT requires a lot of work. This does not happen only in business hours…..

– Curious. Always questioning the status quo;

– Not averse to risk;

– Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input;

– Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative;

– Collaborative.

– Thorough;

– User-focused, always trying to understand a product from the users perspective;

– Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular. Are you an Exceptional Mind if so come and join us!

You need to be strong in both root cause analysis and driving to action – in other words, you need to be a thinker and a doer, and doing doesn’t happen only during work hours….. You need to be passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience. And, because we operate in a fast-growing, quick-moving environment, we’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, thrives under change, and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster. You will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for takealot.com. In short, we need you to think like an owner of the business.

The position reports to the Platform Team Lead

Requirements

– 3-year computer science degree (or equivalent experience)

– At least 2 years of professional experience

– An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking, and some development.

Nice to have

– Linux experience (Ubuntu/Debian)

– Shell scripting

– Python, Ruby, or a similar language

– Understanding of Linux and OS fundamentals (processes, signals, sysctl)

– General debugging tools on Linux (tcpdump, vmstat, strace)

– System administration (users, packages, ntp, smtp)

– Network theory and administration (Linux)

– Configuration management (chef, puppet)

– Common web stack applications (nginx, apache, varnish, haproxy, memcache)

– Database operations, query optimization, backup strategy

– Hardware installation and configuration (raid, filesystems, lvm)

– Metrics, monitoring (nagios, zabbix, sensu, graphite)

– Security (iptables, selinux, ssh)

– Cloud infrastructure (AWS, Google, Azure)

– Virtualization technologies (xen, kvm)

– Distributed systems

– Capacity planning

– HadoopThe Environment:

– Our employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer-centric, fun and have the shared ambition of being the leading e-commerce company in Africa.

– We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.

– We are short on ego and high on output.

– We are doers and not only thinkers, its all in the execution after all.

– We love what we do and what we are creating.

