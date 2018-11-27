Telkom first with data transfer, rollover

Telkom has become South Africa’s first mobile operator to enable data transfer and the rollover of unused data in compliance with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) End-User Subscriber Service Charter (EUSSC).

Telkom customers, on all plans, can now transfer their data between Telkom mobile customers and enjoy extended data validity periods.

Andrew Dawson, Telkom executive for mobile products and services, says Telkom proceeded with the implementation of the end user subscriber charter, despite regulatory uncertainty.

“Telkom has always led the charge on data,” said Dawson. “We championed lower data prices for consumers and the implementation of the customer services charter is yet another way of protecting the customer’s interest.”

In its implementation of the customer services charter, Telkom has ensured that there is greater benefit for customers who buy smaller bundles from 25Mb to 500Mb. These customers, on pre-paid packages, will now have up to six months to use their data purchases.