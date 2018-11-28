Agri-business chooses MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics, a provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, has been chosen as the preferred telematics provider for a leading diversified agri-business in South Africa.

Keeping track of their at-risk vehicles at all times is a primary objective for the business whose core functions include providing agricultural inputs and market access to agricultural products. The company is adopting MiX’s light fleet solution across 600 vehicles to improve safety, efficiency and security. MiX Telematics’ established global track record was cited as a key factor when making the decision.

MiX’s telematic solutions have been keeping South African vehicles and drivers safe for over two decades. Companies have achieved significant improvements in driving behaviour and fleet efficiency.

“We are extremely proud to be offering our safety and security telematics solution to this industry-leading business. MiX understands the need to keep a close eye on the whereabouts of these vehicles and drivers, especially as they traverse long distances across the country,” says Gert Pretorius, MD of MiX Telematics Africa. “MiX looks forward to this partnership growing over time and providing the excellent customer service we have built our reputation on.”