Altron’s CyberTech wins Gautrain tender

CyberTech, a division of JSE-listed technology company Altron, has won win the R5,5-million security and network operations (SNOC) tender for the Gautrain Management Agency (GMA).

The contract included a significant security and management investment into GMA’s infrastructure to ensure the organisation gained full visibility into its security and threat landscape.

Boland Lithebe, managing executive at CyberTech, says: “Our technology is enabling Gautrain to run their trains on time, supported by a secure and protected technology network which is not vulnerable to cyber-attacks globally or locally. In this partnership we are intentionally driving societal impact in safety and security by protecting the Gautrain network using intelligent monitoring services to predict and prevent downtimes resulting in a safe and world-class travel service for Gautrain commuters.”

“GMA is known for excelling in the IT space and in leading the way when it comes to resource management and thought leadership,” says Nkhane Lugisani, chief information technology officer at GMA. “This meant we had to continuously invest in solutions that would always ensure uptime, meet our business requirements and ensure that our cybersecurity compliance parameters were met. For us, the relationship with CyberTech has allowed us to tick all the right boxes and move forward in the right direction.”

“This investment was a proactive step by GMA thanks to their awareness of the threats they face and the need to ensure that their security remains state-of-the-art,” adds Lithebe. “We provided GMA with a solution that delivers intelligent cybersecurity capabilities, threat monitoring across global sources, and in-depth analysis of the threat landscape.”

The CyberTech solution included a bouquet of technologies and as-a-service capabilities that were designed to deliver visibility and control. One of the critical components was the CyberTech Security Operations Centre as it delivers an array of security features. These include threat intelligence, endpoint detection and response, networks packet analysis, and next generation security information and events management.

“The centre offloads the tedium and complexity around managing the demands of a layered security offering from the client,” says Lithebe. “GMA wanted a partner that could provide them with the tools, visibility and threat intelligence they required to ensure their organisation met its rising security requirements.

“By including the Security Operations Centre in the agreement, we provided them with the resources, skills, knowledge and technology they required – all as-a-service. It was easy to on-board and GMA started monitoring in an incredibly short period of time,” he adds.

In addition to the threat intelligence capabilities of the centre, CyberTech provided GMA with security information management as-a-service, honeypots (security solutions that counteract unauthorised use of systems as either operating expenses or capital expenses), file integrity monitoring and active database monitoring. The solution included network operations monitoring across the entire GMA infrastructure, 24/7 monitoring and remediation, incident support and security architecture services.

Implementation commenced in January 2018 and services came on line as of the first week of March. Thanks to the active monitoring and visibility provided by CyberTech, GMA has been able to proactively address issues and prevent downtime, instantly realising the benefits of its investment.