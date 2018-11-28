Discovery scales automation with Red Hat Ansible Tower

Discovery Group, a multinational financial services organisation, has deployed Red Hat Ansible Tower to automate and orchestrate its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Environment.

By integrating Red Hat Ansible Tower within its existing Red Hat IT infrastructure, Discovery Group is now able to deliver applications more quickly and free up resources to focus on more strategic tasks that help meet business goals.

Red Hat Ansible Tower is a centralized control plane for managing and optimizing automated systems while adding control, greater security and delegation capabilities. Ansible Tower helps organizations more easily extend automation across complex footprints, including hybrid and multicloud environments as well as diverse infrastructure, network, and application deployments.

Based in South Africa, Discovery Group is a fast growing financial services organisation that operates around the world in the healthcare, life insurance, short-term insurance, savings and investment products and wellness markets. The company’s fast growth demands a flexible and scalable IT infrastructure to support business operations. Prior to using an automation solution, Discovery Group had to spin up production environments manually, a process which required up to two weeks.

To better meet business needs and support DevOps and cloud strategies, Discovery Group deployed Red Hat Ansible Automation and Red Hat Ansible Tower to automate its AWS environment. Red Hat Ansible’s ease of use and agentless model, in addition to Discovery Groups long standing relationship with Red Hat, made the solution the natural choice for its automation needs.

With Red Hat Ansible Tower, Discovery Group is now able to resolve repetitive tasks in a matter of minutes instead of days providing the same results. Additionally, Discovery Group is using Ansible Tower in its AWS environment to facilitate end-to-end deployments of entire infrastructure stacks. With Ansible Tower they are able to spin up full working environments including the networking stack, storage stack, security stack, server infrastructure stack and application stacks in a matter of minutes. They are also using Ansible Tower for continuous management of this infrastructure.

Peet Gouws, ‎enterprise infrastructure architect at Discovery Group, comments: “Our goal is to disrupt the insurance market through innovation and Red Hat has been a valuable partner on this mission for years. Through providing next generation technology, Red Hat has helped us evolve our IT infrastructure and to better meet our business needs. Red Hat Ansible Tower won us over due its small learning curve, ease of implementation and deployment.”

Lee Miles, regional head: central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Red Hat, says: “Effectively meeting the evolving customer needs and rapidly bringing new services to market is crucial for all financial services organisations in an increasingly competitive industry. We are proud to provide the technology backbone for Discovery Group’s digital transformation.”