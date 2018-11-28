Intermediate / Senior Software Developer

An engineering firm specialising in the manufacturing industry, both locally and internationally is looking for an intermediate to senior level software developer.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

– Customer Liaison (Visit customers and analyse requirements)

– Costing and prepare offers

– Develop Specifications

– Create software development structure for projects

– Assist with development

– Distribute workload to team

– Manage a team of 5 developers

– Manage Projects

– Manage Risks

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

– Software Development Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science, BTech IT (Software Development))

– Experience in C#/C++

– Experience in Managing a team of Developers would be advantageous

PERSONALITY TRAITS REQUIRED:

– Logical thinker

– Interest in technical things

– Passion for programming

– Excellent communication skills

– Team player

– Good attitude and able to take initiative

BENEFITS:

– Interesting development opportunities

– Career opportunities local and abroad

– Retirement Annuity

– Annual Bonus based on individual as well as company performance

