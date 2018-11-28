Intermediate / Senior Software Developer

An engineering firm specialising in the manufacturing industry, both locally and internationally is looking for an intermediate to senior level software developer.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
– Customer Liaison (Visit customers and analyse requirements)
– Costing and prepare offers
– Develop Specifications
– Create software development structure for projects
– Assist with development
– Distribute workload to team
– Manage a team of 5 developers
– Manage Projects
– Manage Risks
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:
– Software Development Degree/Diploma (BSc Computer Science, BTech IT (Software Development))
– Experience in C#/C++
– Experience in Managing a team of Developers would be advantageous
PERSONALITY TRAITS REQUIRED:
– Logical thinker
– Interest in technical things
– Passion for programming
– Excellent communication skills
– Team player
– Good attitude and able to take initiative
BENEFITS:
– Interesting development opportunities
– Career opportunities local and abroad
– Retirement Annuity
– Annual Bonus based on individual as well as company performance