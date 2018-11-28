Software Configuration Engineer

DescriptionTo participate as part of a technical team to facilitate concurrent development, packaging, and release of software to Quality Assurance customers, Production Environment(s), staging and Live environments. Provide version control and tooling to Development customers. This role is focused on performing the daily configuration job functions for internal Development and Quality Assurance customersCompetencies Adaptably ResilientCollaborative RelationshipsCommunicate and Influences EffectivelyDecision-Making QualityDevelops TalentDrives ResultsResourceful and ImprovingStrategic MindsetJob ResponsibilitiesBaseline & Language IntegrationsBuild & Release ManagementDeveloped and Maintained Software Configuration of ProductsDocumented SoftwareMaintain EnvironmentsProduction EfficiencyQuality Assured ProductsTested SoftwareTime managementUI Layouts, animations, and sequencingSkills1-2 years’ experience in a software environment is advantageousPrior experience with version control systems is advantageous. Demonstrable ability to branch and merge, and understand branching modelsUnderstanding of Software Development Lifecycles (SDLC) methodologies and best practicesHigh level of understanding and knowledge of Information Technology Infrastructure and Deployment Best PracticeAble to work well under pressure and meet commitmentsThe following skills are advantageous

Languages: JavaScript, ES6, HTML5, CSS, ASP.Net, .NET, C#, C++, MSSQL, MySQL, XML, VB.Net, VFL

Scripting: PHP, Lua, PowerShell, Python

Version Control: Subversion, Git, Team Foundation Server, Microsoft Office SharePoint Services

Development Tools: SQL Server, IIS, Mercurial, MSBuild

Excellent communication skills both spoken and writtenDetail oriented approach especially towards UI layouts and animationsProblem-solving skills and troubleshooting abilityEffectve prioritazationSend a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

