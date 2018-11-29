Can MDR bridge the cybersecurity gap?

Technology is evolving, and more organisations and businesses are adopting the newest tech out there.

Just as tech is evolving, so too are cyber threats. The challenge for today’s businesses is to keep these threats at bay, however, many companies and organisations might not have the resources available to hunt threats.

What makes things even more difficult for cybersecurity is the current skills shortage in the industry. Managed detection and response (MDR) could provide the solution to many companies, particularly smaller businesses, bridging the cybersecurity gap and offering the right level of threat detection needed.

What is MDR, exactly? This outsourced service allows organisations to hunt threats and to respond appropriately – and in quick time – to any threats detected. They also have a pool of experts in the field, such as security researchers and engineers, who can effectively respond to security breaches.

“What a good MDR service provider should be able to do for you is analyse system and network based details, events, and network metadata so that they can do a better job tracking and understanding a threat’s kill chain,” explains Indi Siriniwasa, vice-president of Trend Micro, sub-Saharan Africa.

What MDR does is correlate advance threats, analyses the data from endpoints and networks and provides clarity regarding where the threat originated, how it was spread and any impact it may have to the network and systems.

“Having a MDR service means that your IT department is freed up to do what needs to be doing in terms of responding to threats and preventing them. Any business or organisation can benefit from stronger cybersecurity. MDR ensures that your bases are covered,” says Siriniwasa.