DCC launces Canon Zoemini

Official Canon distributor, Drive Control Corporation (DCC) has announced the immediate availability of the Zoemini, a lightweight, pocket size and portable photo printer, featuring ZINK (zero ink) technology.

The Canon Zoemini connects seamlessly to the Canon Mini Print app via Bluetooth for instant printing of photos and social media snaps in a matter of seconds; it prints personalised 2×3 inch (5 x 7.6cm) photos, straight from a mobile phone, tablet or social media apps.

Weighing only 160g and with dimensions of 118mm x 82mm x 19mm, the Zoemini fits comfortably in the palm of a hand, handbag or pocket. It also comes in a choice of three eye-catching and fashionable colour combinations: Rose Gold and White, White and Silver and Black and Slate Grey.

“The new Canon Zoemini undoubtedly encourages creativity, with easy to print, peel-and-stick photos that can be used to personalise everyday items such as laptops, mobile covers, bags, mirrors or bedroom walls. It is the perfect printer for capturing those special memories.” comments David Ah-Tow, Canon product specialist at DCC.

The rechargeable battery-powered Zoemini comes with a starter pack of 10 x Canon ZINK photo paper (peel-and-stick back, smudge-free, water and tear resistant), with additional paper available for purchase in packs of 20 or 50.

The Canon Mini Print app also features a tiling function, enabling the creation of larger posters or images made up of four or nine prints, as well as over ten collage templates that prints a 2×3 inch photo.

In addition to Instagram and Facebook, the Canon Mini Print app lets users connect with Google Photos and Dropbox, so they can print their physical copies of their most treasured memories while out and about.

The Canon Zoemini key benefits include:

* Compact, slim and lightweight, can fit in pockets or small bags;

* Inspires creativity with on-trend filters, frames and AR;

* Prints tear-proof 2×3 inch (5 x 7.6cm) photos with innovative ink free ZINK technology;

* Prints sticky-sided pictures to decorate walls, laptops and mirrors; and

* Connects effortlessly via Bluetooth to the Canon Mini Print app (iOS & Android.