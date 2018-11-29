European businesses increase security investment

Revenues from enterprise security products sold by Western European IT distributors in the first ten months of 2018 were +10,1% higher than over the same period last year according to the latest data published by Context.

This growth was seen in revenues from hardware and software designed for large enterprise customers, products aimed at small and medium businesses (SMBs), and others that may be used by either segment.

For this analysis, products are grouped under three broad headings: data protection and recovery (which includes standalone and cloud offerings), end-point security and enterprise network security, which primarily consists of hardware but related software products and expansion modules are also included.

There was growth across all three areas with the greatest increase, of +61,7% year-on-year, for data protection and recovery products – although this was due to a smaller base.

This growth had the biggest impact in end-point security products, which saw a year-on-year revenue growth of +11,3%. There were increased revenues from sales of many products in this category including, for example, security suites.

“These generate the largest share of end-point security revenue and there has been growth across Western Europe for standalone and cloud offerings from companies such as Trend Micro, Symantec and Check Point, to name but a few,” says Mathias Knöfel, enterprise analyst at Context. “Other product segments in this area that saw growth included internet security, mobile security and control management.”

In enterprise network security, which has seen revenues increase by +5.5%, there was growth for security appliances such as Check Point’s 15600 Next Generation Threat Prevention, Cisco’s Firepower, and Trend Micro Deep Discovery and TippingPoint products. Revenue from the software required for both standalone and cloud offerings in this area is becoming increasingly important. However, revenues from products such as firewall and gateway appliances have declined over the last year.

“As the year goes on, the biggest driver for growth in security products will be the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which came into effect on 25 May 2018. This, along with high-profile security breaches and hacks affecting large industries, has certainly raised awareness of the threats faced today by all sorts of companies,” Knöfel adds.