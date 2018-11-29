Software AG, Amazon Web Services expand relationship

Software AG has expanded its relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and will offer some of its key products for application integration, API management, process design and transformation, analytics, and data management to help enterprises drive digital transformation.

Under the expanded relationship, Software AG will now offer key components of its Digital Business Platform as part of the new computing services on the newly launched AWS Marketplace for Containers, based on Docker and Kubernetes:

* webMethods API Portal and API Gateway;

* webMethods Microservices Container;

* Zementis AI framework;

* ARIS Connect Business Process Modeling and Publishing;

* Apama Data Streaming;

* Terracotta DB in-memory data management; and

* Adabas & Natural database and application development.

“Software AG has been an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner since 2013. We are excited to welcome them to the new AWS Marketplace for Containers, which will help over 200,000 AWS customers find, buy, and deploy solutions specific to their container environment,” says Garth Fort, director: AWS Marketplace at Amazon Web Services.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with AWS as the listing of our products on the AWS Marketplace for Containers extends our ecosystems for our customers so that they have easy access to our digital transformation technology,” adds Stefan Sigg, chief research and development officer at Software AG.

“Now, customers can have a fully operational solution up and running using our containerized products on AWS. We can provide a single, coherent solution to drive digital transformation – with a wide range of capabilities including new tools for application development, Machine Learning, DevOps, support for hybrid and private deployments, and much more,” he says.