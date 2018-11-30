Check Point debuts CloudGuard SaaS

Check Point Software Technologies has announced the general availability of CloudGuard SaaS, a cloud suite designed to prevent sophisticated security threats that target SaaS applications.

One of the latest additions to Check Point’s CloudGuard portfolio of cloud security products, CloudGuard SaaS protects enterprises that use SaaS applications and cloud-based email (including Office 365, GSuite and OneDrive), and prevents targeted attacks intended to steal sensitive data.

Addressing advanced SaaS threats, this cloud service provides 360-degree protection against malware and zero-days, phishing attacks, as well as employee account takeovers. Additionally, it can discover unsanctioned use of SaaS applications and prevent data leakage, while providing instant threat visibility.

“In today’s fifth-generation cyber-attack landscape, it’s crucial to implement technology equipped to take on more threats on business cloud applications,” says Itai Greenberg, vice-president of product management at Check Point Software Technologies. “Businesses generally turn to solutions in the Cloud Access Security Broker domain, which offer visibility and data leakage protection. CloudGuard SaaS, on the other hand, goes beyond CASB capabilities. It’s designed to prevent the most common attacks on SaaS applications, providing peace of mind to enterprises.”

According to Jay Heiser, research vice-president, analyst at Gartner: “CIOs should work with security and risk managers to create and follow a comprehensive and continuous approach for the controlled use of SaaS, or they will fail to meet business goals, resulting in unnecessary losses or incidents.”

CloudGuard SaaS can be an essential solution that equips businesses with the necessary preventive security for a multitude of enterprise SaaS applications within minutes.

“Businesses today face potential cyberattacks occurring from multiple vectors, including SaaS-based applications. Products like Check Point CloudGuard SaaS can help enterprises looking to protect themselves from attacks of different levels – from phishing to zero-day compromises,” says Jon Oltsik, senior principal analyst at the analyst firm ESG.

CloudGuard SaaS is the most effective breach prevention solution for malware and zero-day attacks on SaaS applications, leveraging Check Point’s industry-leading SandBlast technology. SandBlast scored a 100 percent block rate and highest evasion testing with NSS Labs, a globally recognized trusted source for independent, fact-based cybersecurity testing.

By leveraging these capabilities, CloudGuard SaaS protects email attachments and file downloads on file hosting services and collaboration tools. CloudGuard SaaS blocks zero-day threats before they reach users and delivers safe content in seconds, using advanced threat emulation and extraction technology.

CloudGuard SaaS blocks SaaS account takeovers by preventing unauthorized users from logging in, even if the device is already compromised. Using its new ID-Guard technology, CloudGuard SaaS identifies fraudulent access by finding bad logins and centralizing multi-factor authentication. In addition, CloudGuard SaaS can authenticate users in any SaaS application on any device — mobile or PC.

CloudGuard SaaS prevents more phishing attacks than standard email services by leveraging artificial intelligence engines. It can stop sophisticated phishing attacks, spear-phishing, and email spoofing that may bypass other solutions. Malicious email content can also be blocked with high-precision certainty.