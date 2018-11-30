Net1 wins interim order on EPE accounts

The Pretoria High Court has handed down an interim order for SASSA to pay the social grants of those EasyPay Everywhere (EPE) clients who had previously provided biometric consent and elected to receive their social grants into their EPE accounts, pending the handing down of the full judgment.

SASSA has also been ordered to process any Annexure C forms (the form, required by SASSA, that details a beneficiary’s chosen bank account for receipt of his/her social grant), within two weeks of them being submitted.

“The court’s order provides clarity to the many EPE account holders who have opted to receive their social grants into their EPE accounts but have not been able to enjoy the benefits of their accounts,” says Herman Kotze, CEO of Net1.