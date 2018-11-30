Start-ups an engine for job creation

The 21 young entrepreneurs selected as finalists in SAB’s youth entrepreneurship development programme, SAB KickStart Boost, have created a total of 178 jobs in their respective communities as a result of the support provided by the programme this year.

“The number of jobs created by this small group of entrepreneurs provides positive evidence that entrepreneurship, if given the appropriate support and guidance to grow, can make a meaningful impact on the challenge of unemployment that South Africa faces,” says Phumzile Chifunyise, enterprise development manager at SAB and AB InBev Africa.

“SAB sees the potential and value that entrepreneurs, in particular youth entrepreneurs, offer to the country and a large amount of our efforts are directed at channelling them into the direction of success for their businesses.”

Entrepreneurship is one of SAB’s top sustainability goals with a target of helping to create 10 000 jobs in South Africa over the next five years. SAB KicKStart Boost, along with other entrepreneurship development focused programmes, is geared at helping achieve this job creation target.

The 21 finalists operate largely in sectors identified at a national level as being high impact job creators, including manufacturing, agriculture, transport, information technology, and renewable energy.

An important focus of the SAB KickStart Boost 2018 programme design was to help entrepreneurs gain access to market. This year, the 21 finalists were assisted with business opportunities in large companies, similar to SAB, and many of them have secured business service contracts with these. Businesses are assisted with aligning to big business supply chain requirements and are offered opportunities within targeted market linkages.

“The long-term sustainability of SMMEs must be supported through giving them opportunities where these entities ordinarily struggle – access and the ability to service large corporations. We help develop them to reach a level where they can adequately service these organisations in their own right.”

SAB has worked closely with the SAB KickStart Boost finalists to find opportunities for them to increase their market access, including helping them to connect with appropriate local stakeholders within their respective communities so that more people adopt their services and support their business growth, as well as exposure of their businesses through media coverage.

Support offered to the entrepreneurs came in the form of “Supply Chain Readiness” themed business development guided by their individual business strategy, one-on-one mentorship, understanding of industry trends, as well as business pitches to SAB depots & partnering organisations.

Five of the finalists were recognised for their success at executing their business strategy most effectively during the duration of the programme, as well as their ability to apply methods of scaling and creating jobs.

* Most Impressive Business Award (R150 000 grant): Profecia IT;

* Sustainability Award (R75 000 grant): KCM Environmental Services;

* Perseverance Award (R50 000 grant): Chumile Transport;

* Up and Coming Business Award (R15 000 grant): Excserpro; and

* Innovative Business Award (R10 000 grant): Samac Engineering Solutions.