Xerox wins 2019 Document Imaging Software Line of the Year Award

Keypoint Intelligence – Buyers Lab, has revealed that Xerox has won Buyers Lab’s 2019 Document Imaging Software Line of the Year award.

Given once a year, this award recognizes the vendor that offers the most complete software portfolio across the range of document imaging solutions categories that Buyers Lab covers on its bliQ subscription service.

To determine the Software Line of the Year award recipient, Buyers Lab’s staff of analysts considers the imaging software each leading printer and MFP OEM officially sells and supports via its direct and independent sales channels.

The OEM’s own products, as well as products from partner ISVs, are taken into account, and the portfolio is judged on both the breadth and depth of the products offered.

For the breadth of the portfolio, Buyers Lab’s team considers how complete each vendor’s line is across the most important classes of document imaging software including document management, document capture and workflow, output management (which includes cost accounting/recovery and traditional print management products), MFP apps and connectors, and more.

Another consideration is the variety of offerings in each of those categories to suit the needs of different size organizations, from small businesses to global enterprises. Judgment on the quality of the solutions is based on Buyers Lab’s hand-on evaluations, which take into account a solution’s feature set, value, ease of use, and other attributes.

“Software solutions have become an integral part of the document imaging ecosystem, helping to streamline critical business processes, free up knowledge workers from menial or repetitive tasks, increase productivity, and improve access to data across the organization,” says Jamie Bsales, director of solutions analysis for Keypoint Intelligence. “Our rigorous analysis determined that Xerox offers the most complete lineup overall, with a broad range of solutions that address customers’ document-centric ‘pain points’ and solve business challenges.”

Helping to propel Xerox to the front in this study is the wide variety of MFP apps and connectors created both by the company and its partner developers. Xerox also offers an impressive family of dedicated Workflow Automation Solutions in its managed document services practice to help customers tackle critical processes such as HR onboarding, accounts payable/receivable, loan application processing, health records information management, and dozens more.