IBM’s talent business uses AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) promises to transform both the HR function and the future of work, IBM has today announced IBM Talent & Transformation, a new business to help companies and their employees flourish in the era of AI and automation.

IBM Talent & Transformation provides not only robust AI-skills training, but also helps companies drive the transformation necessary to use AI to empower employees, eliminate bias and build a modern workforce.

While CEOs and employees agree that AI will transform the workplace, recent IBM studies reveal that few feel prepared to take advantage of AI’s potential:

* In the next three years, 120 million workers in the world’s 10 largest economies will need to be retrained and reskilled as a result of AI and intelligent automation.

* While two-thirds of CEOs say AI will drive significant value in their business, only 11% of Chief Human Resource Officers report their organizations have the AI, data science and machine learning skills needed to fulfill that potential.

* 82% of employees believe AI is a competitive advantage, but half also believe their companies are not ready or that culture will be a barrier to adoption.

With the help of IBM Talent & Transformation, AI becomes the catalyst for HR organizations to evolve from a service function to a growth engine, helping companies to attract and retain a diverse and highly skilled workforce that drives and evolves with the future of their business.

“Making data-driven decision insights, creating new products and services, and penetrating new markets require more than a skills revolution,” says Mark Foster, senior vice president, IBM Global Business Services. “IBM believes that building a workforce to compete in the era of AI is as much about culture and specialized expertise as it is about technology.”

IBM’s new AI tools and related training initiatives are drawn from methods and technologies that IBM applied to drive its own workforce transformation. These services harness the power of AI personalization to guide employees in developing skills and pursuing opportunities to grow within the company.

They also allow HR teams to measure flight risk for proactive retention and use sentiment analysis to spot and address employee concerns. New bias reduction capabilities flag bias in recruitment efforts, such as language in job descriptions. When applied to IBM’s own HR function, these services drove more than $300 million in benefits to the company, $107 million in benefits in 2017 alone; and resulted in significantly better candidate, employee and manager satisfaction.

By outsourcing talent acquisition, talent development or HR operations to IBM, organizations gain access to high-performing services that will transform their human capital strategy. AI can complement employee skills, redefine tasks, and increase productivity, but that requires training, development and new ways of working.

IBM AI Skills Academy, a new service offering and educational program will help businesses plan, build and apply strategic AI initiatives across the enterprise like evaluating AI roles and skills, building the necessary skills, and creating an organizational structure in support of AI strategy, all while being supported by IBM’s expert resources.

The offering is aimed at technical and business professionals, from front-line managers to senior executives in areas including marketing, HR, legal, finance and operations. The curriculum covers areas essential to AI initiatives, including deep learning and machine learning frameworks, applying algorithms, open source technologies and data visualization, and will ensure that businesses make decisions less on “gut” intuition and more on data-driven analytics.