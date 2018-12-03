Microsoft becomes the most valuable company

Apple is no longer the US’s most valuable company: that title has been scooped by Microsoft.

By the close of trading on Friday (30 November), Microsoft’s shares were trading at $110.89, giving it market capitalisation of $851,2-billion.

Meanwhile, Apple shares contracted to $178.58, giving it a market value of $847,4-billion.

This compares to the $222.22 per share which Apple started the month at – with a market capitalisation of $1,05-trillion.

By contrast, Microsoft’s shares rose by almost 4% during the month, buoyed up by its growth in the cloud market.