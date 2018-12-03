Replace old computers for new – free of charge

Xperien has launched a programme to help companies replace old computers for new equipment free of charge.

As part of this service offering, Xperien also assists with data erasure to ensure all data protection processes and regulations are met.

Redundant IT assets can now be used as a ‘Trade-in’, allowing companies to reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). At the same time, they can purchase and finance Certified Refurbished Systems (CRS) that cost up to 75% less than new machines.

Xperien CEO Wale Arewa urges companies to schedule a year-end asset disposal and data destruction campaign. “This is a good time to clear storerooms out and start 2019 with a clean slate. Asset disposition presents unique challenges and potential costs that companies seldom consider – it must be done professionally.”

“We offer flexibility and peace of mind at the end of your asset lifecycle term. At the end of your asset lifecycle agreement, you have the option to return your assets and finance the new machines via Merchant West,” he explains.

Xperien has partnered with independent financial services company Merchant West to provide continuous IT lifecycle solutions, a fresh line of alternative funding to reduce the cost of IT assets. The partnership offers a full end-to-end IT Asset Lifecycle solution from acquisition to financing, management and disposal.

Merchant West will structure a finance deal that reduces total usage cost of any IT asset and now offers finance options that have no impact on existing funding from other financial institutions.

Most businesses struggle to manage IT assets effectively because they do not have a clear picture of the assets they have deployed. Consequently, they probably pay unnecessary insurance and other charges due to inaccurate IT asset inventory data.

Arewa says controlling and having insight into a company’s IT assets is critical in today’s technology-driven business environment. “In order to manage these IT assets more efficiently, drive down costs, increase productivity and reduced risk, one needs clear and comprehensive visibility into the whole lifecycle of an IT asset with a spotlight on IT disposal.”

Scrapping storeroom bound computers without proper consideration for data protection processes and regulations or the proper elimination of data, could be disastrous for any company.

Also, disposing of this equipment in a haphazard manner, through auctions or staff sales, is risky. Very few companies understand the principles of IT asset disposal (ITAD) and more importantly, very few know how to meet legislative compliance whilst reducing total cost of ownership.

IT disposal has legislative requirements, compliance to Protection of Personal Information Act 2013 (PoPI 2013), the National Environmental Waste Management Act 2008 (NEMWA 2008) and the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 (CPA).