IT Technician

We are a company based in Port Elizabeth in need of an Senior Forecourt IT Technician.

This is a technical position that requires knowledge across multiple areas of forecourt and POS related hardware. This position will be responsible for; Installing and maintaining forecourt POS hardware and software, to ensure maximum productivity of our clients end users.

Key Performance Areas / Experience

Provide both remote and on site First Level End User Support.

Installation, Troubleshooting & Maintenance of POS and forecourt Hardware. Ability to quickly and effectively troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve faults or escalating to the Technical Operations Manager where necessary.

Ability to understand End User requirements when requests are made for new Hardware & Software.

Basic experience Windows Operating Systems.

Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential.

Basic skills with electrical wiring.

Qualifications

Grade 12

Tertiary diploma / certified will be advantageous.

Technical experience forecourt hardware.

Minimum of 3 years in a technical support environment

Personal Attributes:

Able to work under pressure.

Able to address multiple calls simultaneously and prioritize accordingly.

Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.

Good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers and clients.

Neatness in work essential.

Results driven, positive and professional disposition.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.

Prepared to travel. (License Code B required)

SALARY ZAR 11,500.00 Company vehicle provided Company cell phone provided

