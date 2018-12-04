Junior Data Analyst

An established Finance Services client seeks to employ a Data Analyst to be based in their East London office. Main purpose of the role:- ownership of data and processes including but not limited to development, implementation and maintenance of operational and reporting processes, cubes and ad hoc queryingMinimum requirements:- Relevant tertiary education (Diploma, Degree, Certification)- Advanced understanding of Transact SQL- Basic understanding of MS Data Tools- High level of computer proficiency- 2+ years experience in MS SQL Server or MS Visual Studio, SSIS, SSRS & Transact SQLKey performance areas:- understanding reporting and operating requirements- develop and understanding of the business concepts to be able to translate additional requirements/insights with SQL queries and produce appropriate data- to estimate development time and report on project progress and planning- writing of documentation required for deploying SSIS packages and operational documentation- develop technical competence in SSIS – to be able to extract, transform and load information as well as any other Microsoft Software deemed necessary- apply all IT requirements in terms of database policies, deployment requirements and development of life cycle policies- own and manage client reporting, including building foundational data structures to assist with the sharing of data across reports- develop and maintain live packages to be used in department operations- to perform any other function over and above the ones listed as requested by management from time to time

