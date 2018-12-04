Vodacom opens digital mega-mall

Vodacom will officially open its new flagship mall in Midrand on Friday (7 December), a R70-million development boasting 6 000 square metres of retail space – and believed to be the biggest digital goods mall in the world.

The new superstore replaces and expands the existing Vodacom World. A key value proposition is the ability for customers to see, experience and interact with the latest digital and telecommunications technology, according to Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.

The new Vodacom World aims to show customers the potential for technology use, and help them to realise it in their own personal or business lives.

For instance, Joosub points to the extensive Internet of Things (IoT) display within the mall, which shows a working connected home as well as other IoT use cases.

“We aim to double our African customer base, from 110-million, and IoT is going to be a key part of that,” he says.

Importantly, all the various products and services on display in Vodacom World – and there are many – will be available for customers to buy, with services to help them deploy solutions also offered.

“This is our flagship, our home, and we aim to bring to life technology, to bring it together for our customers.

“They will be able to experience technology and learn about it here. We cater for all age groups, including young children, who have their own area where they can play with the technology and even learn how to code.”