All the winners from the HP Partner Awards …

HP Inc named its top partners at an industry event last night, rewarding resellers, distributors and individuals for helping the company to achieve well above-inflation growth in South Africa, and a massive 19% in Africa.
The PC and printer vendor reiterated its commitment to sustainability and diversity, highlighting the weekend’s announcement that it plans to upskill 100 000 young entrepreneurs.
Following is the full list of winning partners:
RSA Partner Award
PC Platinum Partner of the Year 2018 – Datacentrix
Print Platinum Partner of the Year 2018 – Datacentrix
PC Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Sizwe Africa IT Group
Print Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Technology Corporate Management
PC Silver Partner of the Year 2018 – Graylink Media
Print Silver Partner of the Year 2018 – DG Store
Supplies Platinum Partner of the Year 2018 – Introstat
Supplies Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Inovocom
Supplies Silver Partner of the Year 2018 – Ibhubesi Information Technologies
PC Retail Partner of the Year 2018 – Incredible Connection
Print Retail Partner of the Year 2018 – Makro
Rest of Southern Africa (RoSAF) Partner Awards
PC Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Innovative Technologies
Print Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Innovative Technologies
Supplies Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Northern Fixtures and Fittings
Specialisation Category
Value Products Partner of the Year 2018 – Datacentrix
Education Partner of the Year 2018 – Golan Traders
Retail Point of Sale Partner of the Year 2018 – BCX
MPS Partner of the Year 2018 – Datacentrix
S-Print MPS Partner of the Year 2018 – SBD Business Systems
Partner First Computing Services Sales Partner of the Year 2018 – BCX
Partner First Printing Services Sales Partner of the Year 2018 – Nashua
Channel Service Delivery Partner of the Year 2018 – EOH Mtombo
Online Partner of the Year 2018 – HP Shop – Digital Retail Innovation
Digital Transformation partner of the Year 2018 – Tarsus Distribution
Individual Awards
PC Business Unit Manager of the Year 2018 – Lizelle le Roux, Tarsus
Print Business Unit Manager of the Year 2018 – William du Preez, Introstat
Ambassador Category
Commercial Channel Ambassador 2018 – Dewald Badenhorst, Datacentrix
Distribution Ambassador 2018 – Caron de Fortier, Drive Control Corporation
Retail Ambassador 2018 – Adrian Delport, Tarsus
HP Channel Executive Category
Executive of the Year 2018 Wayne Behrmann, Introstat
Distributor of the Year Category
PC Hardware Distributor of the Year 2018 – Tarsus Distribution
Print Hardware Distributor of the Year 2018 – Tarsus Distribution
Supplies Distributor of the Year 2018 – Kolok