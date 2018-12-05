All the winners from the HP Partner Awards …

HP Inc named its top partners at an industry event last night, rewarding resellers, distributors and individuals for helping the company to achieve well above-inflation growth in South Africa, and a massive 19% in Africa.

The PC and printer vendor reiterated its commitment to sustainability and diversity, highlighting the weekend’s announcement that it plans to upskill 100 000 young entrepreneurs.

Following is the full list of winning partners:

RSA Partner Award

PC Platinum Partner of the Year 2018 – Datacentrix

Print Platinum Partner of the Year 2018 – Datacentrix

PC Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Sizwe Africa IT Group

Print Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Technology Corporate Management

PC Silver Partner of the Year 2018 – Graylink Media

Print Silver Partner of the Year 2018 – DG Store

Supplies Platinum Partner of the Year 2018 – Introstat

Supplies Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Inovocom

Supplies Silver Partner of the Year 2018 – Ibhubesi Information Technologies

PC Retail Partner of the Year 2018 – Incredible Connection

Print Retail Partner of the Year 2018 – Makro

Rest of Southern Africa (RoSAF) Partner Awards

PC Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Innovative Technologies

Print Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Innovative Technologies

Supplies Gold Partner of the Year 2018 – Northern Fixtures and Fittings

Specialisation Category

Value Products Partner of the Year 2018 – Datacentrix

Education Partner of the Year 2018 – Golan Traders

Retail Point of Sale Partner of the Year 2018 – BCX

MPS Partner of the Year 2018 – Datacentrix

S-Print MPS Partner of the Year 2018 – SBD Business Systems

Partner First Computing Services Sales Partner of the Year 2018 – BCX

Partner First Printing Services Sales Partner of the Year 2018 – Nashua

Channel Service Delivery Partner of the Year 2018 – EOH Mtombo

Online Partner of the Year 2018 – HP Shop – Digital Retail Innovation

Digital Transformation partner of the Year 2018 – Tarsus Distribution

Individual Awards

PC Business Unit Manager of the Year 2018 – Lizelle le Roux, Tarsus

Print Business Unit Manager of the Year 2018 – William du Preez, Introstat

Ambassador Category

Commercial Channel Ambassador 2018 – Dewald Badenhorst, Datacentrix

Distribution Ambassador 2018 – Caron de Fortier, Drive Control Corporation

Retail Ambassador 2018 – Adrian Delport, Tarsus

HP Channel Executive Category

Executive of the Year 2018 Wayne Behrmann, Introstat

Distributor of the Year Category

PC Hardware Distributor of the Year 2018 – Tarsus Distribution

Print Hardware Distributor of the Year 2018 – Tarsus Distribution

Supplies Distributor of the Year 2018 – Kolok