App uses DNA to inform lifestyle choices

Global wellness genetics company DNAFit has partnered with a creative technology company Bluegrass Digital to develop a mobile app to help clients optimise their health. DNAFit uses genetic science to help clients unlock personalised nutrition, fitness and health.

The DNAFit app includes fitness, nutrition and stress reports to help clients understand their body in detail and allows them to understand how their DNA affects their response to diet and exercise. Using this data, clients can now optimise their lifestyle choices to achieve certain wellbeing goals faster and more efficiently.

Andrew Steele, head of product at DNAFit, says their mission is to help everyone unlock their genetic profile to help personalise their lifestyle choices. “With the ever growing use of smartphones for managing one’s health, we engaged with Bluegrass to put a user’s genetic data at their fingertips – making genetically guided fitness and nutrition easy to access, wherever a user may be.”

For nutrition, clients can access their nutrigenetic profiles with an in-depth selection of personalised health insights such as optimal diet type, carbohydrate and fat response, anti-oxidant and omega 3 need, lactose tolerance and more.

Fitness insights help clients take their workouts to the next level, they can now get the most out of their training and exercise routine by using the DNAFit peak performance algorithm, aerobic trainability, recovery nutrition needs and so on.

The app has 3 key feature areas for users, it lets them access their DNAFit data which is visualised in various ways such as tables, graphical and animations. They can also access key training programmes and content related to their DNA genome.

Additionally, the app boasts a Q&A wizard that allows clients to determine their Wellness Score and there is also a chat feature dubbed “My Coach” which allows them to connect to an online coach for further advice.

“As is often the case with exciting technologies, we like to build and iterate quickly – the guys at Bluegrass have been excellent at working in a responsive and agile manner to help us bring our product releases out at speed, and on time,” Steele explains.

Bluegrass Digital used the latest mobile development technology called React Native to build a native app that uses the same code for deployment on iOS as well as on Android devices without compromising functionality and performance.

Bluegrass Digital managing director Nick Durrant says they used a very lean start-up methodology to help the client determine the scope and requirements for the new app. “We created an interactive wireframe prototype which set the blue print for getting a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) into the market.

“We quickly moved through the iterative cycles from design, development, QA and release. In the end we built the app in 4-6 weeks with a committed development team,” he adds.

The app is available for Android and iOS users for free in the app stores allowing existing DNAFit customers to login to access features. It integrates with a content and data API to access the user data held securely by DNAFit.