FNB Connect offers holiday season promo

As the holiday season kicks off, FNB Connect will be running an ‘eBucks Galore campaign’ from 1 December 2018 to 31 January 2019.

Qualifying clients will receive a once off eBucks allocation on the most popular smart devices currently on the market. This is in addition to the current Connect 1 000MB Summer Campaign promotion.

“With double sales volumes achieved during and after Black Friday, we are excited to launch this campaign during the festive period. We continually aim to help our customers get more value for their money through our innovative offers and solutions,” says Shadrack Palmer, chief commercial officer at FNB Connect.

“Customers can also choose from our Top Up L, Top Up XL or Ultimate packages where the once off free eBucks allocation will be applied. These month-to-month packages provide customers with flexibility to manage their money better. The allocated free eBucks can be used towards gifts for their loved ones or to even help kick start 2019 when things are quite tight,” he says.

Recently, FNB Connect announced that it had increased its network coverage following a roaming agreement reached between Cell C and MTN. This agreement significantly increased coverage; specifically 3G and 4G coverage across South Africa for FNB Connect SIMs.

“Improving the overall customer experience; through our value-added solutions is our ongoing priority. Our aim is to help our customers to connect more, through the great deals we bring to market. Our continued focus is to ensure that our solutions add value and tap into all ends of the market,” Palmer adds.