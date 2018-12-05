Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery buys facilities management expo

Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery has expanded its portfolio of exhibitions with the acquisition of the Facilities Management (FM) Expo from TE Trade Events.

The FM Expo, which showcases products and services associated with property and building management and maintenance, will be co-located with Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery’s well-established Securex South Africa and A-OSH EXPO trade shows, from 14 to 16 May 2019 at Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

According to Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery managing director, Gary Corin, there are a number of synergies between the FM Expo and the organisation’s existing portfolio of trade shows.

“The FM Expo is an excellent fit with Securex, Africa’s leading security and fire trade exhibition, and A-OSH EXPO, the continent’s foremost occupational health and safety (OHS) show, as the three co-located events will provide visitors with a consolidated view of the entire supply chain – within one venue over a full three-day period.

“The addition of a new show, but one that has a seven-year track record within the facilities management space, will also provide exhibiting companies with even greater traction through exposure to wider, and possibly new, audiences,” he adds.

With the purchase of FM Expo, Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery has also taken ownership of the associated Facilities Management (FM) print publication. The bi-monthly title targets owners and operators of properties and facilities, as well as facilities management solution and services providers and consultants, including mechanical and electrical engineers, architects and interior designers, as well as heating, ventilation and air-conditioning, plumbing and sewerage, electrical, security and access control, catering, cleaning and landscaping service providers.

Says Philip Woods, director at TE Trade Events: “After many years growing the FM Expo and magazine, we are pleased to be able to pass on what we believe to be a great opportunity to Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery. The brand will fit in very well to the company’s existing portfolio of events, enabling further growth and development of the FM Expo brand. We wish Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery all the success for the future and will be watching with interest as the event grows.”

Sven Smit, portfolio director at Specialised Exhibitions Montgomery, explains that, as with Securex and A-OSH EXPO, the new FM Expo will include tailored content within its own free-to-attend seminar theatre, featuring topics covering the latest trends, initiatives and challenges the industry is currently facing.

“With the addition of FM Expo as the third co-located show, visitors will have free-of-charge access to four different, focused seminar theatres across the three halls.”