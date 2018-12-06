Black Friday card sales reached 4,8m

Debit and credit card transactions reached 4,8-million during this year’s Black Friday.

This represents a 4% year-on-year growth on 2017’s 4,7-million, according to BankservAfrica, Africa’s largest automated payments clearing house

BankservAfrica’s figures, which covers all in-store card transactions (excluding ATM) by BankservAfrica between 00:00 – 23:59 on 23 November 2018, showed the highest transaction per second took place at 16:38 where 153 transactions were processed. The second highest was at 12:34 PM where there were 152.

The busiest card swiping hours were between 16:00 and 17:00 where there were 404 194 purchases.

“Although the total volume of card purchases for Black Friday is greater than online shopping, the year-on-year growth for online shopping shows more South Africans are moving online make their purchases,” says Martin Grunewald, executive head: payments business at BankservAfrica.

Last week, BankservAfrica issued its Black Friday and Cyber Monday online shopping figures. This year, 7,7% of all card transactions took place online with 404 594 online transactions on Black Friday. This is a 55% growth on 2017’s 260 552. For Cyber Monday, the total amount was 176 595, a 36% growth on 2017’s 129 458.