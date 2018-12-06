Huawei executive arrested in Canada

Huawei’s chief technology officer – and daughter of the company’s founder – has been arrested in Canada, pending extradition to the US.

Huawei has released a statement saying it has no knowledge of the charges against Meng Wanzhou, and has received little information to date.

Meanwhile the Chinese government is demanding that she be released.

The Huawei statement reads: “Recently, our corporate CFO, Ms Meng Wanzhou, was provisionally detained by the Canadian Authorities on behalf of the United States of America, which seeks the extradition of Ms Meng Wanzhou to face unspecified charges in the Eastern District of New York, when she was transferring flights in Canada.

“The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng. The company believes the Canadian and US legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion.

“Huawei complies with all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, US and EU.”

Some reports indicate that Wanzhou is accused of trying to evade US curbs on trade with Iran.

Wanzhou was apprehended in Vancouver on 1 December and a bail hearing has been set for Friday (7 December).