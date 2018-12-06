Lenovo DCG adds cloud services

Lenovo Data Center Group is expanding its ThinkAgile portfolio to provide an innovative solution for customers who desire the agility of the public cloud and the security of a private cloud.

To address this growing customer trend, Lenovo – together with Cloudistics, the cloud software platform company – has developed the ThinkAgile CP Series composable cloud platform, a ‘cloud-in-a-box’ that offers all of the conveniences and ease-of-use of a public cloud environment, secured behind the customer’s own data center firewall.

Lenovo ThinkAgile CP Series – with fully-integrated infrastructure, application marketplace and end-to-end automation of software-defined network, compute and storage – delivers a turnkey cloud experience that can be easily and centrally managed from anywhere through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) portal.

“As a global company that is unencumbered by legacy, Lenovo is uniquely positioned to not only listen to our customers and understand their pain points, but also develop revolutionary solutions that eliminate IT roadblocks and accelerate their business growth,” says Roderick Lappin, senior vice-president and chief customer officer of Lenovo Data Center Group. “The ThinkAgile CP Series is another example of how Lenovo is driving the industry forward by enabling customers to truly own their cloud experience in a secure, scalable and streamlined way.”

“Cloudistics’ private cloud computing platform cuts down application deployment cycles by 90%, which translates to faster time to revenue,” says Najaf Husain, CEO of Cloudistics. “We make private clouds as easy to use as the public cloud but with the control and performance enterprise customers want. Our partnership with Lenovo enables us to unleash a next-generation composable cloud platform to the market that is easy to implement, deploy, operate, maintain and support.”

The ThinkAgile CP Series features fully integrated high availability, backup, remote replication, usage metering, live help & support and multilayered, multitenant security all under a single license. Customers can leverage a curated application marketplace (which they can extend with their own offerings) for rapid deployment and enjoy simple, plug-and-play scale-out of disaggregated units of compute and storage capacity.

Lenovo ThinkAgile CP Series provides a premium experience for enterprise customers seeking to take advantage of agile methodologies using a private cloud ecosystem. The platform is ideal for businesses or organizations that want the benefits of the public cloud, without compromising control, data security, application performance and service delivery.

The Lenovo ThinkAgile CP Series is available through Lenovo and Cloudistics sales representatives and channel partners. Customer trials and proof-of-concept testing started in North America and Europe (UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden & Denmark) in July 2018. The second phase is now taking place in December 2018 in the following countries throughout EMEA: Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, South Africa and UAE. In 2019, there will be a further rollout, which will have then covered a total of 35 countries in the EMEA region.