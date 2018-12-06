New CEO for PwC Africa

PwC’s current South Africa CEO Dion Shango has been elected as its new Africa CEO, with effect from 1 July 2019.

Shango has been the regional senior partner of PwC Southern Africa since 1 July 2015.

Shango takes over the reins from Hein Boegman, who has held this position since 1 July 2015. He was elected following a process in which some 400 PwC Africa partners across the continent participated. PwC’s Africa region extends across three market areas, namely Southern Africa, East Africa and West Africa.

Boegman says: “Dion’s election reflects the confidence of our firm in his ability and proven track record. I look forward to working closely with him during the transition period to 1 July 2019.”

Shango comments: “I am honoured to have been elected to lead our Africa firm and look forward to working closely with all partners across the different market areas. Our practice in Africa, with its over 8,000 staff members and 400 partners, is a strategically important asset in the global PwC network.”