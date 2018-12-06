Securing the world of consumer multichannel retail

J2 Software, warns that cyber-attacks have grown exponentially in a world where online shopping has become so much more accessible and convenient.

According to CEO John Mc Loughlin, the availability of multiple shopping devices including: laptops; tablets; cell phones and desktops, leaves consumers highly vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

“It is crucial to have managed encryption on all devices, especially if one is stolen. With J2 managed encryption, data is kept safe and inaccessible to cyber criminals,” says Mc Loughlin.

“Cyber criminals actively seek to steal credit card information, usernames and passwords on sites used regularly by consumers. Therefore, shoppers need to ensure they have strong passwords in place and that they do not use the same one for multiple logins in the knowledge that if one password is breached and a consumer uses it for multiple platforms, all of them are breached. It’s common sense really,” he says.

Mc Loughlin highlights the importance of being aware and checking on the level of security of whatever network to which purchasers devices are connected. “Never do any transacting on a free Wi-Fi spot or an unknown network. Wait until you get home and do it on your network which is safe and has J2 Home Secure.

“During this festive and spend madness time, two-factor authentication is a must, having this enabled adds another layer to what should be a multi-layered security system. The public must remember to be vigilant and alert when swiping cards at stores, cyber criminals are not only hackers behind another computer screen, they can also be the teller at your favourite shop and have the card machine modified to copy your credit card or walk away with your card and copy it out of sight.”

Mc Loughlin says cybercrime is at an all-time high and this December is going to be the most dangerous yet. “My advice is to stay focused. J2 Software has a range of products designed and proven to be effective against cyber-attacks on individuals; companies; families; the home. The public must get ready for this silly season and avoid the misery of a hacker stealing their Christmas,” concludes Mc Loughlin.