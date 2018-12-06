Security Engineer

Role PurposeThe role is responsible for providing a professional third-line onsite technical support and field engineering service to clients by proactively identifying and resolving technical incidents and problems.Through preemptive service incident and resolution activities, this role will restore service to clients by managing incidents and seeing them through to an effective resolution.Their primary objective is to ensure all requests, process events and resolution incidents result in zero missed SLA conditions.The role is responsible for managing incidents of high complexity, conducts advanced and complicated tasks, and provides resolution to a diverse range of complex problems.This position uses considerable judgement and independent analysis within defined policies and practices.Qualifications & Experience required:

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

15 years of education

Certifications required

ITIL v3 Foundation

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Routing and Switching (CCIE-R/S)

Cisco Certified Network Professional – Wireless (CCNP-W)

Juniper Networks Certified Support Professional – Enterprise Routing and Switching (JNCSP-ENT)

JNCIA Security

Certified Partner SE – WAN Optimization

Riverbed Certified Solutions Professional – WAN Optimization (RCSP-W)

F5 Certified Technology Specialist Local Traffic Management (F5-CTS-LTM)

301a LTM Specialist Architect Setup and Deploy Security domain

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (CCIE-S)

Juniper Networks Certified Internet Associate – Intrusion Detection and Prevent (JNCIA-IDP)

Check Point Certified Security Administrator (CCSA)

Check Point Certified Security Administrator NG with Application Intelligence (CCSA-NG AI)

Check Point Certified Security Expert (CCSE)

Certified Partner SE – Security

Certified Partner SE – Web Security

VMware Certified Professional vSphere

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Certification – Data Center (CCIE-DC)

MCSA+VCP, RHCE or equivalent

EMC Technology Architect, VNX Solutions Specialist Version 8.0 (EMCTA_VNX_SS_V8)

Blue Coat Certified Proxy SG Professional (BCCPSGP)

Blue Coat Certified Proxy SG Troubleshooting (BCCPSGT)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Voice (CCIE-V)

Cisco Certified Network Associate – Video (CCNA-VID)

ACIS – Avaya Communication Manager 5.2.1 (ACIS – 6006)

Genesys Certified Composer Routing 8 Developer (GCD8-DCR)

Genesys CIM8 Troubleshooting for Support (GCS8-CCTS)

Genesys eServices 8 Consultant (GCP8-CESV)

Genesys Inbound Voice 8 Consultant (GCP8-CIV)

Genesys SIP Server 8 Consultant (GCP8-SIP)

Genesys Voice Platform 8.5 Consultant (GCP8-CVP)

Genesys Workforce Management 8.5 Consultant (GCP8-WFM)

Cisco Qualified Specialist – Cisco IP Contact Center Express Representative (CQS-IPCCER)

Cisco Qualified Specialist – Cisco IP Contact Center Express Specialist (CQS-IPCCE)

Cisco Qualified Specialist – Cisco IP Telephony Design Specialist (CQS-DS)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert – Certification – Collaboration (CCIE-COLLA)

Genesys Certified Composer Routing 8 Developer (GCD8-DCR)

Genesys Composer using Voice Applications 8 Developer (GCD8-DCV)

**Any of the above certifications is a plus. The MS – Services Engineer (L2) is expected to gain certifications relevant to services supported.Experience

4-6 years’ work experience

5+ years’ experience required in Engineering function within a medium to large ICT organisation.

Experience of Managed Services

Working knowledge of ITIL Processes

Experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties

What you’ll be doingStakeholder engagement

Internal : engage with Operations Centre and Centre of Excellence teams, provide and receive instructions, and manage escalation incidents as necessary following agreed procedures. .

: engage with Operations Centre and Centre of Excellence teams, provide and receive instructions, and manage escalation incidents as necessary following agreed procedures. . External: proactively act as third-line technical and consulting support for clients. Will handle escalations and complex issues with clients.

Value Chain Linkage

Managed Services Operations Center

Managed Services Center of Excellence (CoE)

Managed Services Transition

Managed Services Cross Functional Services

Managed Services Lead

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

