VALR launches digital asset trading platform in SA

VALR has announced that it is launching a new digital asset trading platform in South Africa, leveraging Bittrex’s technology, to offer customers an advanced trading option.

VALR is launching with a simple buy/sell feature, allowing customers to seamlessly and instantly trade between bitcoin or ether and over 50 cryptocurrencies.

VALR’s platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to streamline the ID verification process, allowing new customers to be fully verified within minutes. In the near future, rand-to-crypto trading as well as more advanced crypto-to-crypto trading options will be enabled on the platform.

By partnering with Bittrex, VALR has access to all cryptocurrencies and digital tokens available on the Bittrex and Bittrex International platforms, enabling it to offer its customers one of the largest selections of digital assets.

“We are delighted to bring South Africans the largest crypto-offering the country has ever seen in collaboration with Bittrex, one of the most advanced, secure and compliant platforms worldwide,” says Farzam Ehsani, VALR CEO. “Our partnership gives our customers direct access to international liquidity, globally competitive prices and leading security practices. We look forward to advancing the crypto industry in South Africa and beyond.”

“Bittrex is committed to advancing blockchain technology around the world, and our partnership with VALR gives us the opportunity to help drive adoption of this technology in new markets,” says Bittrex CEO Bill Shihara. “This platform, powered by Bittrex technology, will provide South African customers with a reliable, fast and secure trading option that will also give them access to some of the world’s most innovative blockchain projects.

“We will continue to explore partnerships like this one that not only support the blockchain industry, but also incubate innovative projects using this emerging technology, as we further expand our global footprint.”