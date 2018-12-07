MTN launches music streaming service

MTN has announced the launch of MusicTime!, saying it is a world first offering from the team at Simfy Africa.

MusicTime! is a fully inclusive time-based music streaming service, offering users premium trending and locally relevant music through partnerships with key music labels and providers.

The MusicTime! offering includes a countdown timer, top trending music and data included in the price.

The timer clocks down as users listen to music. MusicTime! is available as either a 120 minutes offering for only R5 or 300 minutes offering for only R10, both offerings valid for seven days from purchase.

Prepaid customers can purchase music time using airtime at affordable price points. All new users receive 60 minutes free upon their MusicTime! App download, valid for seven days.

The catalogue boasts millions of tracks that are available for streaming on Android and iOS. With the app being completely transparent and requiring no subscription, users can listen to the music they want, when they want, with no hidden data costs, advertisements or other interruptions.

Jacqui O’Sullivan, executive for corporate affairs at MTN SA, comments: “We have worked hard in getting this breakthrough model to our customers. Data costs and the high costs of the top end music streaming products mean that the majority of our customers don’t have an affordable option for digital music and Simfy Africa came with the solution we were looking for. The way MusicTime! works means our customers can be amongst the first to listen to premium local and international tracks from the latest albums as they launch globally for only R5, with data included.”