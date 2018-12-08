People, technology work together for co-creation

Technology is a key component of digital transformation, but nothing can be achieved without putting people at the centre of any transformation.

This is the word from Tatsuya Tanaka, president of Fujitsu, so points out that advances in automation are driving fears that people will be left behind.

“But it is always people who bring about transformation. The passion of someone who wants to make a difference will always inspire others and bring people together.”

Digital technologies are making it easier than ever for people to connect, Tanaka adds. “This is why Fujitsu is focused on co-creation; because we believe that the focus of these efforts must benefit people.”

Tanaka explains that Fujitsu aligns itself to the UN Sustainable Development Goals that aim to achieve a society where no-one is left behind. “This is the future we seek to achieve.”

The recent partnerships with Microsoft are typical of the co-creation Fujitsu is seeking to achieve.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella comments: “Core to our mission is deep partnerships with companies like Fujitsu.:

The partnerships span Azure and Azure Stack as well as Office 365.

Along with people, technology is central to the digital transformation message, and Fujitsu’s quantum-inspired Digital Annealer provides a platform that enables new levels of performance.

“The Digital Annealing Unit is a unique and powerful computer,” Tanaka says.

The first generation of the system is available now and is being used by customers in many industries.

Tanaka cites Volkswagen, which is using the system for job scheduling and design functions, with remarkable gains in speed and accuracy.

Natwest is using the Digital Annealer to manage its high-value liquid assets portfolio, achieving 300-time faster performance with a higher degree of accuracy

“Ever industry can benefit from the Digital Annealer,” Tanaka says. “It is being used by customers in drug discovery; and to help unravel the mysteries of the universe.”

The Cherenkov Telescope Array site as commissioned its first telescope, with the huge amount of data it collects processed by a Fujitsu system.

“All over the world, co-creation has become a new standard in delivering success,” Tanaka says. “We are actively building partnerships and ecosystems to deliver success.”

Duncan Tait, head of EMEIA region at Fujitsu, echoes these sentiments and points out that customers believe in the power of people as well.

“Customers are struggling with the topic of digital transformation. They tell us their organisations won’t be in the same place in five years’ time.”

He points out that it is clear that, with $60-trillion moving from established companies to new players, every organization has to come up with new ideas that create new value.

Fujtisu asked global customers what success looks like. Financial growth was cited by 54%; good reputation by 45% and innovating with new products and services by 35%.

“These are normal things for organisations to focus on,” says Tait. “So we looked for some deeper insights.”

Asked how success can be achieved, 77% said with creativity; 80% cited agility; and 78% said the organization must be trusted by society.

“So, despite the fact that we live in the fourth Industrial Revolution, organisations cited people as critical to their success,” Tait says. “It is clear that it is people driving digital transformation.”

The type of people responsible for this success were 54% innovators; 49% collaborators; and 46% do’ers.

But the technology is important too, with 61% of business leaders believing the artificial intelligence (AI) will transform he products and services they offer customers.

“At Fujitsu we put people at the centre,” Tait stresses. “We know we have to unleash the power of people.”

He cites some successful digital transformation projects where Fujitsu has partnered with organisations to co-create innovative solutions.

“Germany’s third largest bank has no branches on the ground in Germany – and it a Dutch bank,” Tait says.

ING is a digital success story, having changed the way it operates and focusing solely on getting to market the services that customer want.

“ING has added millions of new customers since taking the new approach,” Tait adds.

Sweden-headquartered Securitas is the second-biggest security company in the world.

“It is a great example of an organisation that needs flexible,” Tait says. “An agile IT function that allows them grow organically or by acquisition.”

Fujitsu has helped Securitas to build a hybrid infrastructure where they can enhance or add offerings as required.

Part of the solution is a VMware implementation. Tait points out that Fujitsu has been a VMware partners for 15 years, and was named its OEM partner of the year for 2018.

The company is also partnering with the UK Post Office, an organization that is central to the life of millions of UK citizens.

With 11 500 branches, the Post Office serves 40-million to 60-million customers every month, often as their only touch point with government services.

Although its primary function is delivering post and parcels, the Post Office also offer broadband, financial services and foreign exchange.

“It is under attack in all the segments in which it operates,” Tait says.

The solution is to digitalise the operations – not a trivial thing by any means.

Fujitsu is the UK Post Office’s digital transformation partners, helping the organisation to be more agile and competitive.