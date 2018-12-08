Seagate unveils most advanced 14TB data storage portfolio

Seagate Technology has launched the industry’s widest range of advanced 14TB hard drives, enhancing the company’s enterprise and specialty drive portfolio.

Consisting of IronWolf and IronWolf Pro for network attached storage (NAS) applications, the BarraCuda Pro desktop drive, surveillance-optimized SkyHawk, and Exos X14 for hyperscale data centres, this purpose-built portfolio empowers customers to consume, manage and utilise digital data more effectively and efficiently while establishing new benchmarks in speed and capacity.

With this offering, Seagate continues to lead the industry in driving data storage technology toward a lower cost per terabyte through hard drive optimisation, versatility of application, and unmatched capacity. Whether for personal use, creative and design computing, online gaming, or large-scale surveillance systems and hyperscale environments, Seagate drives are opening up new data management opportunities across a wide range of markets.

“Data protection, management and archiving are no longer strictly the realm of IT departments, but are now essential responsibilities for business owners, creative professionals, online gamers and PC users alike,” says Matt Rutledge, senior vice-president of devices at Seagate. “We understand the critical nature of data in unlocking opportunities to efficiency. From the largest data center to the personal user, our goal is to ensure every customer can access, store and transfer data quickly and reliably, whenever they need it and wherever they are.”

IronWolf & IronWolf Pro 14TB – the leader in NAS

IronWolf and IronWolf Pro drives have continued to push boundaries for NAS applications, providing best-in-class reliability and performance for always-on environments. Trusted by the world’s top NAS vendors, IronWolf drives are built with multi-user environments in mind, which allows a workload rating up to 300TB/year allowing users to do more with their data and their NAS.

The drives are optimised with AgileArray firmware for NAS servers to provide the customer with a host of benefits including: RAID performance, dual-plane balance, rotational vibration (RV) sensors, advanced power management and error recovery control.

Additionally, customers get peace of mind with Seagate IronWolf Health Management and 2-year Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services.

Health Management embedded analysis and recovery software works seamlessly with key NAS partner systems, providing comprehensive status updates and drive health analysis, allowing customers to be preventative, not just reactive. IronWolf and IronWolf Pro drives feature a three-year and five-year limited warranty respectively.

“For many companies, data storage has become one of the fastest-growing parts of their IT infrastructure. Synology users will be excited by the new Seagate 14TB IronWolf drives,” says Vincent Tsai, product marketing manager at Synology. “By collaborating seamlessly, Seagate and Synology deliver a reliable storage and backup solution for businesses to safeguard their valuable data.”

BarraCuda Pro 14TB – versatile desktop performance

As a result of the exponential rise of online interactions across a host of industries, and the constant demand for higher productivity, the BarraCuda Pro 3.5-inch HDD continues to offer professionals an ideal storage solution for desktop workstations or direct attached storage (DAS) systems.

Creative professionals, small businesses and IT staff all have a need for large amounts of data to be delivered efficiently and protected properly. The BarraCuda Pro delivers industry-leading 7200 RPM spin speed, along with 250mb/s data transfer rates and up to 256MB of cache, the highest available today, powered by Seagate’s Multi-Tier Caching Technology (MTC), delivering effortless performance in a massive 14TB of storage.

Whether it be data-intensive editing of 8k video or the transfer of large files to an attached backup, the BarraCuda Pro gives customers speed, versatility and durability at an affordable cost, as well as the support of a 5-year limited warranty.

SkyHawk 14TB – optimised for surveillance

The surveillance industry is rapidly evolving and the demand for higher video resolution, analytics, and longer retention requires much greater storage capacities. Seagate SkyHawk drives provide the optimum combination of performance, high capacity and reliability, the three most important needs for surveillance customers and integrators.

With the ability to store over 9000 hours of HD video and up to 64 HD cameras, the SkyHawk 14TB is optimized for DVRs and NVRs, tuned for 24/7 workloads, and equipped with ImagePerfect firmware to minimise dropped frames and downtime.

Supported by a three-year limited warranty, customers can also benefit from unique SkyHawk Health Management technology that actively monitors and analyzes drive health, empowering users to prevent, intervene and recover from potential anomalies.

Exos X14 – hyperscale ready

Built for the efficiency, reliability and security demands of the world’s most advanced hyperscale data centres, Exos X14 drives offer enhanced areal density to deliver higher storage capabilities in a compact 3.5-inch form factor.

Combined with the industry’s lowest power consumption and best performance in its class, the Exos X14 enables data centers to maximize storage capabilities while reducing complexity and operational costs.

As the need for hyperscale and cloud storage increases exponentially, Seagate’s new Exos X14 drives deliver 40% more petabytes per rack compared to Exos 10TB drives, while maintaining the same small footprint.

The helium-based Exos X14 also provides a 10% reduction in weight versus air nearline drives, and flexible formatting for wider integration options and support for a greater number of workloads. Exos X14 also ships in a modular enterprise system (Exos E 4U106) for easy scaling up to an unprecedented 1.4PB density.

Anticipating global security demands, Exos X14 drives feature “always-on” Seagate Secure protection, effectively encrypting all data without performance degradation.

Exos X14 drives offer a five-year limited warranty, and are designed to meet US Government Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 140-2, Level 2 Security certification, as well as the Common Criteria for Information Technology Security Evaluation (CC) ISO/EIC 15408 compliance standard.