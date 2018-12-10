HID Global speeds retransfer printing

HID Global has announced a new ID card retransfer printer, the HID FARGO HDP6600 High Definition Printer/Encoder, that halves the time it takes to print the first ID card, while doubling overall throughput as compared to many alternatives.

The HID FARGO HDP6600 printer is the company’s sixth-generation retransfer printer under HID’s FARGO brand, the most trusted name in ID card printers.

HID Global has completely reengineered the retransfer printing concept and redesigned the printer from the ground up to accelerate high-volume, high-quality printing, lower the printing cost per card and deliver best-in-class energy efficiency – all with HID’s well-known industry-leading reliability. As a result, the new printer is easier to service, less expensive to operate and more flexible across a wider range of applications.

HID has achieved high card throughput speeds by combining patent-pending iON “instant on” technology with other advancements to enable simultaneous film printing and card retransfer processes. This approach reduces the time it takes to print the first card to an industry-low 60 seconds, cutting average annual wait times by up to 20 hours for printed and laminated cards while enabling overall throughput of up to 230 cards per hour.

The approach also eliminates the need for continuous transfer roller heating, improving reliability while cutting energy usage. For large projects, utilising the new printers can save users thousands of dollars in annual energy costs.

“With the HID FARGO HDP6600 printer, HID Global has redefined retransfer technology innovation,” says Craig Sandness, vice-president and MD for secure issuance with HID Global. “We looked at this well-established product category with new eyes to deliver the features and capabilities that are in highest demand from government, enterprise and higher education customers. The HID FARGO HDP6600 is not only breathtakingly fast and efficient, but it represents a whole new way to think about retransfer printing.”

Another benefit of the new HID FARGO printer is the image and colour quality on each ID card. The HDP6600 printer’s true 600 DPI resolution and precision color panel registration enables sharper text, crisper barcode edges and more vibrant colors than possible with other products that use dithering techniques that can only approximate this image quality.

The printer uses a multi-tasking architecture supported by a full gigabyte of memory to help enable its faster card throughput speeds and has been designed so that the card path and film and ribbon drawer assemblies are easier to access and service. The HDP6600 is field-upgradable with optional modules including a card flattener, dual-side flipper, and choice of magnetic, contact and contactless encoders plus a programmer option for encoding physical access control system (PACS) data.