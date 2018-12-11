At 40, Syspro is still innovating

Celebrating 40 years of expertise in the software ERP space, Syspro is leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) to bring in technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), bots and social ERP.

Since inception, Syspro has been able to provide industry-built ERP solutions designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Looking ahead, the company anticipates that AI, IoT and machine learning will create an even more dynamic environment for manufacturers and distributors.

“In today’s fast-growing world of technology and innovation, businesses need to ensure that they stay on top of trends to remain relevant and competitive. These technologies have a great impact on the business environment, providing efficiencies such as workflow automation, realtime data and improved decision-making, and a lot more,” says Phil Duff, CEO of Syspro.

“It’s for this reason the Syspro team has ensured that our latest release provides powerful, industry-built ‘capabilities’ coupled with the adoption of emerging technologies that give our customers the competitive edge,” he adds.

With AI specifically, Syspro ERP will unite social media capabilities, internal and external collaboration, and machine learning into a single offering to manage targeted or highly complex tasks. This will enable companies the ability to instantly surface anomalies, trends, patterns and developments and present them with ‘big picture’ insights to help business leaders make smarter business decisions.

“As one of the longest-standing independent ERP providers, we answer only to our customers to ensure we deliver customer-centric and market-relevant solutions. At Syspro, we are passionate about delivering simplicity, innovation and partnership because we know an ERP system is the heart of any business operation,” says Duff.

Syspro has demonstrated its sustainability as a business over the past four decades and has grown from a single office headquartered in South Africa into a global operation with 12 offices across six continents and customers in over 60 countries across the world.

“Syspro is a solid company with a proven track record with the right expertise and level of innovation and a leading product. Our business continues to grow, and we remain committed to adapting to ongoing and industry changes and ultimately our customers’ unique needs,” concludes Duff.