Comic Con to host inaugural SA Gaming Awards

The inaugural South Africa Gaming Awards will be hosted at Comic Con Africa 2019.

The South Africa Gaming Awards is set to become a key feature of Comic Con Africa and has been established to celebrate individuals, teams, developers, streamers, journalists and the like in the gaming industry.

Categories and submission details will be announced early in 2019 for the awards which will take place in September.

Carol Weaving, MD of organiser Reed Exhibitions, says: “On the back of the roaring success of the inaugural Comic Con Africa earlier this year we came to the realisation that there is no platform of this nature on the African continent where those who are excelling in the gaming industry have an opportunity to be acknowledged. We want to bring peers and like-minded individuals together to celebrate this industry and build this community across the board. To all future entries: Game on!”

Comic Con Africa 209 will take place from 21 – 24 September 2019, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.