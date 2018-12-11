Fujitsu to provide enterprise transformation offering with AWS

Fujitsu today announces a new end-to-end enterprise transformation offering which will fast track the move to the AWS cloud for organisations, helping them to improve business processes and speed up innovation.

As the result of a new strategic collaboration between Fujitsu and AWS, the new Fujitsu Cloud Service for AWS is available immediately in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) and enables customers to move their IT estates to the market-leading AWS Cloud.

As they undergo digital transformation, many enterprises are moving workloads to the cloud with a “lift and shift” re-hosting approach using cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), whilst increasingly, others are re-platforming their applications or re-architecting them in a cloud-native state. Enterprises are favoring the cloud over on-premises and hosted workloads due to its resilience, security, agility and scalability, and to reduce both capital expenditure and operating costs.

The new Cloud Service for AWS combines Fujitsu’s extensive expertise as a system integrator with the power and scope of the market-leading cloud platform from AWS. This builds on Fujitsu’s industry expertise, in particular highly regulated industries and complex enterprises where security and large scale transformations are crucial.

It will deliver a set of services that accelerate the customer journey to the AWS Cloud including business consultancy, strategic assessment, and roadmap for change to advise the most appropriate and efficient way for an enterprise to move to AWS.

It will also include additional consultancy services such as infrastructure design, build and test to help with the deployment of new applications on the AWS Cloud, as well as application modernization services, supporting the re-hosting, re-platforming, and re-architecting of existing applications.

Alongside the creation and modernisation of customer applications Fujitsu will also support their continued optimization on AWS. This includes Infrastructure Management Services and Application Monitoring Services to help customers lower costs while also providing optimum user experience. For enterprise organizations with VMWare technology estates, the new Fujitsu Cloud Service will also have a competency in VMWare Cloud on AWS.

Duncan Tait, senior executive vice-president and head of Fujitsu EMEIA, says: “For successful digital transformation, the two business imperatives are to get there fast, with minimal disruption. By introducing the new Fujitsu Cloud Service for AWS, we are further expanding our capabilities in working together with hyper scale cloud vendors to seamlessly integrate cloud into enterprise IT environments. With this approach, we empower customers with large and complex IT estates to modernize their applications and leverage the scale, security, agility and efficiency of AWS.”

Fujitsu joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) in 2014 and since then has quickly grown to achieve Advanced Consulting status with hundreds of AWS Certified and Accredited employees. To address the rapidly growing customer demand for AWS cloud services, Fujitsu is today announcing plans to train 4,000 employees in AWS over the next three years. Achieving AWS certification for Solutions Architects, Developers, SysOps Admins and DevOps Engineers underlines Fujitsu’s commitment to helping its customers accelerate digital transformation.

Niko Mykkanen, head of channels and alliances for Amazon Web Services EMEA, comments: “The cloud is the foundation for any successful digital transformation journey and many enterprise organizations have been choosing Fujitsu to accelerate that path for them. With plans to train thousands of AWS certified professionals, we are excited to be working alongside Fujitsu to help more of their customers across Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa move to AWS and help them more quickly innovate.”

Customers are also able to benefit from additional services that Fujitsu develops and delivers via AWS. For example, the RunMyProcess digital platform provided as a service – which enables businesses to quickly and securely build, test, deploy and scale device-independent applications, and connect digital business processes across cloud, on-premises and mobile environments.

Hiroshi Yazawa, CEO of Fujitsu RunMyProcess, says: “The AWS Cloud has helped ensure that we introduce innovation much faster and on a more regular basis, enabling us to better respond to changing customer needs and improve customer experiences. We have a decade-long track record in running on AWS, with our solution managed by Fujitsu on the AWS Cloud. Simply put, AWS is at the heart of the success of our business.”