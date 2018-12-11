Printer, copier sales decline

The worldwide hardcopy peripherals (HCP) market declined 1,2% year over year to approximately 25-million units shipped in the third quarter of 2018 (3Q18), according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Hardcopy Peripherals Tracker.

Both inkjet and laser unit shipments experienced a year-over-year decline in the quarter, falling 1,5% and 0,7% respectively.

Notable highlights from the quarter include:

* The Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) (APeJ) region delivered year-over-year growth in unit shipments for the fifth consecutive quarter, increasing 0,9% in 3Q18. The top three contributors to the region’s growth were China, India, and the Philippines. Inkjet growth in the region was largely driven by ink tank printers, which saw a 22,1% increase. This was the first quarter where Ink Tank shipments were greater than Ink Cartridge, making Ink Tank the leading product in the inkjet market for APeJ with 51,1% share.

* Colour laser’s year-over-year growth of 2,3% was helped by strong performances from 21ppm to 30ppm and 31ppm to 44ppm devices. Four of the top five companies (in terms of units), including HP Inc., Canon, Brother, and Ricoh, recorded year-over-year expansion in colour laser shipments.

* Canon outperformed all the other companies in the top five with year-over-year shipment growth of 7,7% to approximately 5,3-million units. The US market was one of the key contributors to the company’s results, delivering a 20% increase in inkjet and 41% expansion in the laser market