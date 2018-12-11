Uber launches 24/7 phone support

Uber has launched a 24/7 phone support for users across South Africa. Passengers and drivers will have a dedicated phone support line, staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

To call, Uber users need to simply tap “Help” in the main menu of the Uber app and select the “Call” option to be connected to Uber’s 24/7 support team.

Riders can also contact the Uber support team through the 24/7 in-app messaging feature or visit help.uber.com for frequently asked questions. Drivers can also visit any of the dedicated support centres across South Africa where specialised staff are available to address any questions on how the Uber app works, such as local onboarding questions or to offer support with their document submissions.

In an emergency, riders should still call 10111 or use the Uber in-app emergency button which connects to Uber’s third-party security providers.

Alon Lits, GM for Uber Sub-Saharan Africa, explains: “Our new 24/7 phone support is the latest in a series of improvements we’re making for both riders and drivers. This follows the new app we’ve introduced for drivers, in-app emergency button as well as Injury Protection cover in the event of an accident On-Trip. We always want to offer the best possible service so we’re going to keep listening to our riders and drivers and make further changes based on their feedback.”

The new 24/7 phone line for riders and drivers follows a number of significant changes that Uber has announced to better support users of the app including partner injury protection, rider injury protection, driving hour limits, a new driver app and a safety toolkit.